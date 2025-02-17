Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda's controversial remark on China: ‘Most definitely NOT…’

Amid controversy around Sam Pitroda's comments on China, Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh clarified the party's stance stating that the Congress does not hold the same views as Sam Pitroda. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh issued a clarification on X.(PTI file photo)

The Congress leader took to microblogging platform X to emphasise that Sam Pitroda's views did not reflect those of the Indian National Congress (INC), particularly regarding China’s role in India’s foreign policy and security challenges.

The views reportedly expressed by Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress. China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge," Jairam Ramesh stated in an X post.

"The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020. Our most recent statement on China was on 28th January, 2025. It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively," he further added.

What did Sam Pitroda say about India-China equation

Sam Pitroda, who is the Congress' overseas unit head, reportedly said that threat from China, India's nuclear-armed neighbour, is often blown out of proportion and suggested that New Delhi should stop considering Beijing as an enemy.

“I don't understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US tends to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one,” Sam Pitroda told news agency IANS in an interview.

BJP slams Pitroda, Congress for their views on China

The BJP was quick to hit back at Sam Pitroda for his reported comments stating that his views reflect the Congress party's stance.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that what Pitroda has said symbolises the mindset of the Congress.

It is a blow to India's prestige, Trivedi said, claiming it appears from his comments that India is the aggressor.