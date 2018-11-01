Congress’ Divya Spandana tweets PM Modi’s photo, triggers row

Congress leader Divya Spandana has once again triggered a controversy with a tweet that seemed to be targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tweet provoked a huge backlash on social media and condemnation by the BJP, which responded with a tweet targeting Rahul Gandhi.

The actor-politician had taken a dig at a photo of PM Modi standing by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, which was unveiled on Wednesday, with the comment: “Is that bird dropping?”

The BJP hit back with a tweet saying the “values of the Congress are dropping”.

Ummm no, it is the values of the Congress that are dropping.



Historical disdain for Sardar Patel + Pathological dislike for @narendramodi = Such language.



Clearly, @RahulGandhi’s politics of 'love'! https://t.co/1TPCY7Fs4d — BJP (@BJP4India) November 1, 2018

“This is nothing but language of arrogance from the Congress party for the normal Indian who with his sheer hardwork became the prime minister of the country, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, according to PTI.

The Congress leader, however, remained defiant and hit back with another tweet.

When you’re done huffing & puffing take a breath & hold a mirror to yourselves. My views are mine. I don’t give two hoots about yours. I’m not going to clarify what I meant and what I didn’t cos you don’t deserve one. — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) November 1, 2018

In September, Tamil Nadu BJP leader SR Sekar petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner seeking action against Divya Spandana for referring to PM Modi as thief in one of her tweets, using a still from the trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film “Thugs of Hindostan”.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 18:21 IST