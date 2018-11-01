Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Congress’ Divya Spandana tweets PM Modi’s photo, triggers row

The actor-politician had taken a dig at a photo of PM Modi standing by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, which was unveiled on Wednesday

india Updated: Nov 01, 2018 18:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
statue of unity,sardal patel,Vallabhbhai Patel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the newly-inaugurated 'Statue of Unity', at Kevadiya colony of Narmada district on Wednesday.(PTI)

Congress leader Divya Spandana has once again triggered a controversy with a tweet that seemed to be targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tweet provoked a huge backlash on social media and condemnation by the BJP, which responded with a tweet targeting Rahul Gandhi.

The actor-politician had taken a dig at a photo of PM Modi standing by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, which was unveiled on Wednesday, with the comment: “Is that bird dropping?”

The BJP hit back with a tweet saying the “values of the Congress are dropping”.

“This is nothing but language of arrogance from the Congress party for the normal Indian who with his sheer hardwork became the prime minister of the country, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, according to PTI.

The Congress leader, however, remained defiant and hit back with another tweet.

In September, Tamil Nadu BJP leader SR Sekar petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner seeking action against Divya Spandana for referring to PM Modi as thief in one of her tweets, using a still from the trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film “Thugs of Hindostan”.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 18:21 IST

