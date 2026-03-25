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    Congress fumes over 'notice' to vacate Delhi office: 'Govt wants to silence us'

    Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood said that the government wants to “silence” the Congress party by “creating pressure” on them.

    Updated on: Mar 25, 2026 11:50 AM IST
    Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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    Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led central government and over a “notice” issued by the estate department to the party, asking it to vacate its office at 24 Akbar Road by March 28. Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood said that the government wants to “silence” the Congress party by “creating pressure” on them.

    The Akbar Road office has served as the grand old party’s headquarters for 48 years. (ANI)
    The Akbar Road office has served as the grand old party’s headquarters for 48 years. (ANI)

    “The government thinks it can silence Congress by creating pressure on us. They should not try to scare us. Have they got the BJP office at 11, Ashok Road or at Pant Marg?... Because they have not been able to do anything regarding the Iran war, they are trying to deflect attention from this issue,” he told news agency ANI.

    Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also attacked the BJP government and said that it is “not a democratic government”. He told the news agency, “It is unfortunate. Let the notice reach us. We will act on it after holding discussions.”

    Notably, the Akbar Road office has served as the grand old party’s headquarters for 48 years. However, after the party opened its new office, Indira Bhavan, at Kotla Marg last year, the Akbar Road office is yet to be vacated, the agency reported.

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