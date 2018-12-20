Congress government appoints DM Awasthi as new Chhattisgarh DGP

In a sudden move, the newly-elected Congress government in Chhattisgarh removed director general of police (DGP) AN Upadhyay on late Wednesday evening. Upadhyay was replaced with DM Awasthi, a 1986-batch IPS officer who has been given a temporary charge of the post.

As per an order issued by the government, Upadhyay, a 1985-batch IPS officer, who was the DGP since March 2014, has been made chairman-cum-managing director of the Police Housing Corporation. Awasthi, who is special director general (SDG) for anti-naxal operations and the state intelligence branch (SIB), has been given temporary charge of DGP Chhattisgarh Police along with his existing charges, the order said.

Moreover, Awasthi, who also used to handle Police Housing Corporation as chairman-cum-managing director, will be relived from this charge after Upadhyay takes over, the order said.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 09:07 IST