Karnataka to review land allocated to RSS, its affiliates by BJP govt

Bengaluru The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on Friday said it is planning to review the allocation of lands to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates in the state by the previous BJP government. Karnataka Health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said a few tenders issued by the BJP government have been cancelled while others will be looked into. (HT Photo)

“Hundreds of acres of government land in the state have been transferred in the name of RSS and Sangh Parivar affiliated organisations,” Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday, adding that all land allocations to organisations linked to the RSS will be reviewed.

The minister contended that it has been done to grow its organisation and spread the ideology it believes in. “We must be transparent in our work and people should know about it. If we feed toxic information into the minds of children, it will be dangerous and we will take strict action.”

A few tenders issued by the BJP government have been cancelled while others will be looked into, Rao said.

In 2021, the previous BJP government had passed the Chanakya University Bill, 2021, in the Legislative Assembly amid opposition by the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) members. The Opposition had taken objection to the introduction of the Chanakya University Bill, 2021, without adequate discussion.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah who had then opposed the bill, had alleged that the BJP government had sold the 116.16 acres of land to set up the proposed Chanakya University near Devanahalli at a throwaway price of ₹50 crore when the land price was ₹300-400 crore, causing loss to the exchequer.

Siddaramaiah alleged the government had allotted the land at a cheaper price to the Centre for Education and Social Studies (CESS), the members of which are from the RSS, to establish Chanakya University. He contended that the land meant for aerospace and defense industries was illegally given to the outfit.