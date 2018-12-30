Congress govt chalks out 100-day plan to fulfil MP manifesto promises

Congress led state government has chalked out its 100 days plan to fulfil the promises made in the party’s manifesto called vachan patra.

In a meeting on Saturday, chief minister Kamal Nath asked all of his 28 ministerial colleagues and officers to make plans in a way that it could be fulfilled in 100 days. However, experts feel that it would be a tough for the government to keep all the promises with the state reeling under a debt of Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

The major promises of the government are to generate employment, permanent jobs to contractual employees, opening of Gaushala, making the state drugs free, unearthed corruption cases, cut the electricity bill to half, increasing old age pension, specially abled pension from Rs 500 per month to Rs 1000 per month and others.

Higher education and sports minister Jeetu Patwari said, “We have to fulfill all the promises in 100 days. According to the promise made in Vachan Patra, the contractual teachers would be regularised and irregularities in the recruitment of class 2 officers conducted by MP Public Service Commission will be probed.”

Cooperatives minister Govind Singh also said the irregularities of state cooperative bank will be probed in 100 days and cooperative banks will be strengthened. Meanwhile, finance minister Tarun Bhanot said former BJP-led state government handed over empty coffers to them and they would inform common people of MP about it. Experts feel that the government would release the order as it did in loan waiver scheme for farmers but taking decisions on all its promises will be a tough challenge for the government.

“Citing financial crises a reason, this 100 days plan will focus more on populist measures like they created spiritual department to woo a section of people without spending any money now to make its road easy for Lok Sabha election., “said Professor Zamirruddin.

The CM singed the loan waiver order but still, it is not clear how it will happen. Similarly, the government might release the order of regularisation of contractual employee or providing benefit to unemployed educated youth but the major question would be when it comes to reality. Congress government promised benefit to around 12 lakh registered educated unemployed youth in the state.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 23:50 IST