Congress leader arrested for placing Tricolour on gangster Atiq Ahmad's grave

Local Congress leader Rajkumar Singh Rajju was taken into custody by the police on Wednesday after he allegedly placed the Tricolour on the grave of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, calling him a "martyr". Ahmad (60) and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night.

The Congress expelled Rajju, who was a candidate in the upcoming urban local body polls, from the party for six years, its city president Pradeep Mishra Anshuman said.

Anshuman said that Rajju was a Congress candidate for corporator from Azad Nagar in South Malaka.

A purported video of the incident went viral in which Rajju can be seen placing the Tricolour on the Ahmad's grave and raising slogans in favour of Ahmad and his brother Ashraf and demanding Bharat Ratna for the former MP.

Also read | ‘Shooters must have fired hundreds of rounds to practise’

"He was a people's representative and a martyr. Why he was not given state honour and why the Tricolour was not put on his grave," Rajju said, according to the purported video.

Anshuman claimed to have a photo of Rajju receiving the award from state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and said whatever happened was a conspiracy.

Read | This is how Atiq ‘collected’ money to fund his poll campaigns

Rajju is undergoing treatment for some psychiatric issues, he said, adding a prescription for psychiatric medicines were found at his home.

Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Maurya said Rajju has been detained and an FIR is being registered against him.

Ahmad (60) and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting the two brothers to a hospital in Prayagraj for a check-up.