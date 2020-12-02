Congress leader in Uttarakhand blames ‘BJP sleeper cells’ for differences in party

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:23 IST

Amid infighting in the Congress unit in Uttarakhand over the leadership under which the party will fight 2022 assembly elections, deputy leader of Opposition and MLA Karan Mahra has alleged that “sleeper cells of BJP in Congress are creating differences in the party”.

Mahra who is a one of the most vocal and influential Congress MLAs made the allegation days after a controversy rocked the party following a meeting of some MLAs and MPs in Haldwani where they announced that the upcoming Assembly elections would be fought under Congress national general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat.

Following the announcement, the Congress headquarters had to issue a statement the next day saying that the party has not taken any decision on the matter and state unit chief is still Pritam Singh who would lead the members.

Mahra who is considered close to Rawat said Tuesday night, “There are some people within the party who are conspiring against it. They are working as BJP’s sleeper cells to create indifferences between the state leadership.”

Continuing his attack without taking any name he said, “These people haven’t fought even ward level elections but are busy passing statements against senior leaders. All senior leaders should identify such elements around them and oust them from the party.”

“Complaints should also be lodged against them in the party high command,” he said.

The BJP rubbished Mahra’s “sleeper cells” charge and said the Congress was directionless.

“There are different factions in the Congress led by their senior leaders including Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh and Indira Hridayesh. They all go in different directions which is an open secret. Why are they coming up with fiction like BJP sleeper cells?,” said Devendra Bhasin, BJP state vice-president.

He went on to say, “It seems that Congress has lost its mental balance. Instead of blaming us for the issues in their party, they should put their house in order.”

Political expert MM Semwal said until the Congress resolves its differences it would be difficult for them to win the 2022 elections.

“It is an open secret that there are different factions in the Congress led by Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh and Indira Hridayesh. All of them are vying for the state leadership,” said Semwal.

He said, “Apart from this, there are leadership issues in their national unit also. Unless the Congress leaders get united, it will be difficult for them to fight against BJP in 2022 who are already in poll mode.”