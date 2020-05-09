Congress leader tells Amit Shah, Bengal govt to work together to evacuate migrants

india

Amid a war of words between the Centre and the West Bengal government, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday asked the state government and the Centre to work together to evacuate the stranded migrant workers of Bengal stranded outside.

“I got to know today that the state government has asked for 8 trains. I appeal to the state government and Amit Shah ji to work together and make every possible effort to bring back stranded migrant workers of Bengal,” Chowdhury said according to ANI

The Congress leader who is an MP from Bengal’s Behrampore claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah told him that he had been inconstant touch with Mamata Banerjee’s government.

“I had a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah day before yesterday. He told me that he has been continuously asking the West Bengal government how many trains they need to bring back migrant workers but till 2 days ago the state government had not sent a list,” he said.

The evacuation of migrant workers has become the latest flashpoint between the Centre and the West Bengal government amid a row over the state’s efforts to control the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a letter to Mamata Banerjee, Shah had said the Centre was not getting the “expected support” from the state government to help migrant workers reach home.

Amit Shah pointed out that the Centre has facilitated more than 200,000 migrant labourers to reach home and that workers from West Bengal are also eager to go back.

In his letter, Shah said that the “West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state. This is injustice with WB migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them.”