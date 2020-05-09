e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress leader tells Amit Shah, Bengal govt to work together to evacuate migrants

Congress leader tells Amit Shah, Bengal govt to work together to evacuate migrants

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah told him that he had been inconstant touch with Mamata Banerjee’s government.

india Updated: May 09, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has appealed to home minister Amit Shah to make every possible effort to bring back stranded migrant workers of Bengal.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has appealed to home minister Amit Shah to make every possible effort to bring back stranded migrant workers of Bengal.(ANI)
         

Amid a war of words between the Centre and the West Bengal government, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday asked the state government and the Centre to work together to evacuate the stranded migrant workers of Bengal stranded outside.

“I got to know today that the state government has asked for 8 trains. I appeal to the state government and Amit Shah ji to work together and make every possible effort to bring back stranded migrant workers of Bengal,” Chowdhury said according to ANI

The Congress leader who is an MP from Bengal’s Behrampore claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah told him that he had been inconstant touch with Mamata Banerjee’s government.

“I had a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah day before yesterday. He told me that he has been continuously asking the West Bengal government how many trains they need to bring back migrant workers but till 2 days ago the state government had not sent a list,” he said.

The evacuation of migrant workers has become the latest flashpoint between the Centre and the West Bengal government amid a row over the state’s efforts to control the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a letter to Mamata Banerjee, Shah had said the Centre was not getting the “expected support” from the state government to help migrant workers reach home.

Amit Shah pointed out that the Centre has facilitated more than 200,000 migrant labourers to reach home and that workers from West Bengal are also eager to go back.

In his letter, Shah said that the “West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state. This is injustice with WB migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them.”

tags
top news
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Back to basics: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on Day 1 of work post lockdown
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
Why migrants a bigger concern for govt than they realise: Top stories from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In