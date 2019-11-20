In Delhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress leaders amid focus on Maharashtra

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:24 IST

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, hours after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met the Congress leaders at his Delhi residence to work on the possibilities of government formation in Maharashtra, which was placed under President’s rule after no party was able to drum up the required numbers to stake claim.

The meeting at Pawar’s residence saw NCP leaders Supriya Sule, Chaggan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, and Nawab Malik in attendance. From the Congress side, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Jairam Ramesh, among others were present.

The Sena, which fought the polls in alliance with the BJP, kept insisting on rotational chief ministership to put pressure on the BJP and delayed government formation. The BJP, which bagged 105 seats in the state polls, denied there was any talk of such an arrangement between the two parties. BJP president Amit Shah called it a new demand and said it was not acceptable to the party.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “There is a presidential rule in Maharashtra. People and farmers are suffering. The administration has been collapsed. There should be an alternative government. There is a meeting between the two parties to find a solution.”

The Shiv Sena is in hectic consultations with the Congress and the NCP to form a government in the state.