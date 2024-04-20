Congress leader's ‘verge of extinction’ jibe at LDF, CM Vijayan

The Congress in Kerala lashed out at CPI(M) leader and the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statements against the UDF on Saturday. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Left was ‘on the verge of extinction in the country’, which is why the CM of Kerala was making such statements. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chennithala said, “Left in the country is on the verge of extinction. Last time, they had only one Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. This time they will not have any Member of Parliament from Kerala... They are on the verge of extinction which is why the CM of Kerala is making such statements. He is not attacking or criticising Narendra Modi or the BJP. He is criticising Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. This shows that he is very panicky…”

Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leader said that his party would win all 20 seats in the upcoming elections in the state. “Last time, we won 19 out of 20 seats, this time we will win all 20. Rahul Gandhi's presence in Kerala is also a fear to CPIM and BJP…” Ramesh Chennithala said.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala's statements came after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the Congress-led United Democratic Front MPs stood against the state's interest in Parliament.

Addressing an election rally at Vatakara, Vijayan countered Congress' allegation of an ‘understanding’ between the Left and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Vijayan questioned, “In 2019, 18 UDF members were elected. We would like to ask whether any one of these members stood for the interest of Kerala? They stood with the RSS agenda. They didn't even care to criticise the union government in the Parliament. Have they uttered a single word for Kerala?”

"When the Centre was financially strangulating the state, the UDF members refused to meet the union finance minister and did not stand up for the rights of Kerala. They (Congress) wanted to blame the Left government for the faults of the BJP-led union government," he added.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, saying that the leader was targeting him while he fought against the BJP. "Why is he (Vijayan) not being interrogated by the ED, CBI and all? Two CMs are in jail, but why is none of this happening to the Kerala CM? I have been attacking the BJP 24X7 but the chief minister is attacking me. This is a bit puzzling," Gandhi said.

