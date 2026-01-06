Congress leader's ‘will Trump kidnap our PM’ remark after Venezuela gets a BJP retort: ‘Anti-India mindset’

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari took to X to hit out at the former Maharashtra chief minister. "Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan shamelessly comparing India’s situation with Venezuela. By asking whether ‘what happened in Venezuela can happen in India’, Congress is making its ANTI INDIA MINDSET clear," the BJP national spokesperson said in a post on X.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took strong objection to Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's recent remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while drawing a Venezuela example, and attacked the Opposition party for "a new low every day".

The attack from the BJP comes after Chavan, while speaking on US tariffs on India, purportedly asked whether what happened with Venezuela could happen with India. The Congress leader was making an apparent reference to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by US forces last week.

In a clip shared by Bhandari and others, Chavan cam be seen saying, "The question now remains whether something like what happened in Venezuela would happen in India. Will Mr Trump kidnap our prime minister?"

Chavan and his party, Congress, are yet to react over the purported remarks.

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid also slammed Chavan and questioned why his head won't hang in shame before making such remarks.

"It shows that some Congress leaders have so much frustration and they are giving anti-India statements...Why didn't your head hang in shame before saying this. Are you not a countryman?...It is humiliating for Venezuela what Trump and US did with them. You want this to happen with your country? You hate Modji so much?" Vaid said in a video message on X.

Last Saturday, US President Donald Trump said the US had captured President Nicolas Maduro and flew him out of Venezuela after a series of airstrikes. Maduro faces a trial in New York for narco-terrorism charges.

However, the US move to capture a sitting president was condemned by several countries. India expressed “deep concern” over the US’ attacks on Venezuela and called on all parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue to ensure stability in the region.