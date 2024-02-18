'Congress leaves no stones unturned to insult our armed forces': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP leaders and workers at the party's National Convention 2024 meeting in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. During his address, he hit out at the Congress party and said that it never leaves a stone unturned to insult our armed forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the second day of BJP's National Convention, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

"They questioned our armed forces after the surgical strikes. When the airstrikes were conducted (in Pakistan's Balakot), they asked for proof. Congress never leaves a stone unturned to insult our armed forces," said Modi as quoted by news agency PTI.

PM Modi spoke in reference to the 2019 Balakot airstrike conducted by India's armed forces on terrorist camps in Pakistan. The airstrike was done after Pakistan-supported terrorists carried out the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

In 2019 after the Balakot airstrikes, the Congress party had criticised the BJP government for taking political benefits out of it. Meanwhile, current INDIA bloc ally West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had asked the government whether the airstrikes missed their target.

During his address, PM Modi hailed the work done by his government in the last 10 years. He highlighted that the Indian economy rose by two trillion dollars during his governance. He talked about government schemes and initiatives benefiting the poor and the marginalised. He mentioned the government's steps like providing drinking water and housing, construction of medical colleges and universities, and infrastructure projects.

Urging the BJP workers to work with new enthusiasm and new faith in the next 100 days for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Modi said "In the next 100 days, we all have to reach out to every new voter, every beneficiary, every community. We've to win everyone's trust."

On Sunday, PM Modi also chaired the Chief Ministers' Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present during the conclave. Notably, the BJP-led NDA is targeting to secure more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.