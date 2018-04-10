 Congress list of candidates for Karnataka elections likely on April 12 | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Congress list of candidates for Karnataka elections likely on April 12

The screening committee has already submitted its report to the Congress Working Committee.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2018 19:33 IST
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (centre) at an election campaign rally ahead of the Karnataka state assembly elections, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (centre) at an election campaign rally ahead of the Karnataka state assembly elections, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. (Reutersfile photo)

The list of ruling Congress candidates for the May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka might be released on April 12, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

The screening committee has already submitted its reportto the Congress Working Committee, Congress spokesperson Prof K E Radhakrishna said.

During his visit to Karnataka on April 7 and 8, Congress president Rahul Gandhi too had deliberated on the names of candidates and their ability to win.

“The list is likely to be out in the next two days.I think most of the names will be out in the first list itself,” Radhakrishna said.

The party has assigned sitting MLAs, ministers and senior party functionaries to quell possible dissidence once the list is out, he said.

“Compared to BJP, we will have less rebellion. We willcounsel the rebels,” a party functionary said.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature