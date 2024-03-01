Congress MP Nakul Nath on reports of him, father Kamal Nath joining BJP: ‘Let me make it clear’

Congress MP Nakul Nath on Thursday categorically rejected the rumours of switching sides ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, saying neither he nor his father, veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath, was going to join the rival BJP. Speculations around Kamal Nath and his son's intentions intensified after several Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kamal Nath's visit to Delhi and his initial refusal to deny the reports further fuelled the speculations. Congress MP Nakul Nath at a public meeting at Navegaon in Chhindwara district.

"Lok Sabha polls are going to be held in the next one or one-and-a-half months. Lot of rumours are being spread by BJP people that Kamal Nath and I are going to the BJP. Let me make it clear that neither Kamal Nath nor Nakul Nath are going to join the BJP," Nakul Nath said at a public meeting at Navegaon in Chhindwara district.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Kamal Nath 'ready' if Congress workers want to 'bid him farewell'

Earlier, Kamal Nath also dismissed the speculations saying, "Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing."

When Kamal Nath was pressed about the reports of him joining the BJP, the Congress leader said, “You (media) are saying this, and no one else is saying it. Have you ever heard this from my mouth? Is there any indication? Nothing. You (media) run this news (about switching sides), and then ask me about it. First, you (media) should refute it.”

Also Read: Kamal Nath describes Rahul Gandhi as 'our leader', quells BJP switch rumours

Kamal Nath on Wednesday started a public contact programme to drum up support for his son ahead of the general elections. He said he would not "impose" himself upon them and was prepared to step aside if that's what they desired.

“You gave me love and trust for so many years. If you want to bid farewell to Kamal Nath, then it is your choice, I am ready to bid farewell. I don't want to impose myself, this is a matter of your decision,” Nath said at a program at Chand Block in Chaurai Assembly Constituency,

The BJP secured 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh during the last general elections and Congress was able to retain only the Chhindwara constituency, the bastion of the Kamal Nath family. The BJP this time swept the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and is now looking to breach the Kamal Nath bastion.