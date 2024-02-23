Kamal Nath describes Rahul Gandhi as 'our leader', quells BJP switch rumours

Amid the buzz of switching sides with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Friday urged the people of state and party workers to join Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra to fight against injustice and oppression. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and MP former chief minister Kamal Nath.(PTI)

While praising Gandhi, Nath said that the party workers are excited to welcome the latter as he has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice.

While putting an end on all the rumours of him joining the saffron camp, the party veteran said that together they will bring the second version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra against injustice to an end.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers are excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation. I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and the brave workers of Congress to become the strength and courage of Rahul Gandhi by joining the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in maximum numbers. Together you and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to an end," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

His remarks has put an end to all the rumours of his BJP switch plan. Meanwhile, several party leaders from Nath's stronghold MP's Chhindwara district joined the BJP on Wednesday. There has been a buzz among the political corridors that Kamal Nath and his son were likely to end their ties with the Congress.

However, Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh earlier this week claimed that the veteran leader and his son Nakul Nath would participate in the grand old party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it would enter the state.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the second version of Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, which started form Manipur on Januray 14, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The first 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was held from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 2022-23.

He also claimed that the speculations of former MP chief minister switching sides and joining BJP were spread by the BJP and media.

As per reports, Kamal Nath was said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha seat and also Rahul Gandhi being opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year.

In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections, the BJP decimated the Congress after winning 163 of the 230 assembly seats. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats. Nath was later replaced as the Madhya Pradesh unit chief.

(With inputs from agencies)