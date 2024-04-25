 Congress names candidates for 8 Haryana LS seats, fields Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Congress names candidates for 8 Haryana LS seats, fields Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda

PTI |
Apr 25, 2024 11:55 PM IST

The Congress is contesting nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. It has not yet announced its candidate for the Gurugram constituency.

The Congress on Thursday announced candidates for eight of the nine Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in Haryana, fielding former Union minister Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and youth leader Divyanshu Budhiraja, besides two sitting MLAs.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party KC Venugopal during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 of Haryana state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party KC Venugopal during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 of Haryana state, in New Delhi.(ANI)

The party has also fielded former MP Jai Prakash and leaders Satpal Brahmachari and Mahendra Pratap, according to the list released late Thursday evening. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

The Congress is contesting nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. It has not yet announced its candidate for the Gurugram constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party, a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, will contest the Kurukshetra seat.

Congress general secretary and former Union minister Selja will contest from the Sirsa (reserved) seat and sitting MLAs Varun Choudhary and Rao Dan Singh from the Ambala (reserved) and the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

Also Read | Congress questions EC's 'bizarre equivalence' in notices over Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Deepender Hooda, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, will enter the fray from Rohtak. He has represented the Rohtak parliamentary constituency three times in the past.

Jai Prakash has been fielded from Hisar, the Congress' Haryana youth wing president Divanshu Budhiraja from Karnal, Satpal Brahmachari from Sonipat and Mahendra Pratap from Faridabad.

