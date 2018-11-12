Out on bail and giving Modi certificates: PM Modi’s jibe at Gandhis

In a sharp attack at Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted its president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying the party’s “politics begins and ends with one family” and it was disconnected from the people.

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, where assembly polls are scheduled on November 20, Modi also made a strong pitch for development, saying the pace of development under the Congress regime in the state was “far slower” than the one under the BJP-led government.

“Congress’s politics is centred on one family. Which poor doesn’t want gas connection or bank balance? But the family in Congress is disconnected from people. They neither have the will nor the leadership to bring changes,” Modi said.

Singling out the Gandhis, Modi said the “mother-son duo” were out on bail and hit out at them for questioning the government’s demonetisation move.

“They forget it was due to demonetisation that they had to seek bail,” Modi said, adding “those seeking bail are giving certificate to Modi”.

“Some people want to create differences between people — between rich and poor, between urban and rural. BJP believes if India has to grow, differences among people should be done away with. Only development can do that, and BJP is committed to that,” he said.

Modi asserted the BJP was for development and that it was due to this commitment that the opposition was unable to understand how to compete with ruling party in elections.

He also targeted the Congress president, saying when the grand old party released its 36-point manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls, ‘Naamdaar’ (Rahul Gandhi) was referred to as ‘Sir’ 150 times which shows he is more important for them (Congress) than Chhattisgarh.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 15:06 IST