‘Congress put vote bank security over women's safety’: BJP on Neha Hiremath murder in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has blamed the ruling Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for the horrific murder of Neha Hiremath in Karnataka's Hubballi. Hubballi: ABVP activists during their protest against the killing of BVB College student Neha Hiremath, in Hubballi, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_19_2024_000262A)(PTI)

He also accused the Congress leaders of trying to shield the mentality of the criminal. Neha, the daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was killed on the campus of BVB College on Thursday. The accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled from the scene, was arrested by the police subsequently.

"It's unfortunate that such a state of law & order in Karnataka that the daughter of a Congress leader isn't safe then how will be the other's daughter. More unfortunate is that Congress leaders instead of standing with the family of Neha, they are trying to shield the mentality of the criminal," news agency ANI quoted Poonawalla as saying.

The BJP's national spokesperson further cited Neha's father's statement on the matter, highlighting that the probe wasn't being done properly.

"Neha's father made a statement that the investigation isn't going good, he has no faith in the govt, there has been a delay in action to be taken against criminals and has asked for a CBI probe. The national president of the BJP has met the family and assured them that we are with them in this fight for justice," said Poonawalla.

Poonawalla accused the Congres of "vote bank" politics and not safeguarding the women in Karnataka. He demanded CBI inquiry into the killing of Neha.

"But the question is, why did Congress put vote bank security over women's security? And it's not for the first time but also during The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case... When the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' was raised, Congress stood with the 'vote bank'... We demand CBI inquiry into the case, but Congress leaders, especially the state Home Minister and the CM, humiliated Neha and her family by saying that it was a love affair, how perverted mindset is this," the BJP leader said.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government has decided to hand over the Hubballi student murder case to the Crime Investigation Department and that a special court would be set up for its speedy disposal.

(With inputs from news agencies)