Congress puts off nationwide protests for notes ban anniversary by a day, for diwali

The Congress said on Tuesday it will hold protests across the country on November 9 to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the nation for “ruining and wrecking the Indian economy”.

“Two years ago, the Prime Minister announced demonetisation and gave three reasons for it - to curb black money, weed out fake notes and proscribe terror funding. Two years later, none of those objectives has materialised,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said while speaking to reporters.

“In fact, there is more cash in circulation today than it was two years ago when Modi announced demonetisation,” Tewari said.

He added that Congress leaders and workers will come out on the streets across the nation in protest against the “complete demolition of the Indian economy by this Tughlaqian decree of demonetisation”.

The decision to ban the two high-value currency notes was taken on November 8, the main opposition party has decided to defer the agitation by a day in view of the festival season.

A Congress functionary said since Chhoti Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, the party decided to organise protests in all the district headquarters across the country on November 9.

Congress workers will hold protest demonstrations between 11am to 1pm that day, he said.

