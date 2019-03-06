Congress rebel Umesh Jadhav joins BJP

Congress rebel Umesh Jadhav, who was said to have been disgruntled after being denied a cabinet berth, on Wednesday joined the BJP in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha election due this summer.

“I am very happy and very proud to be part of BJP. They have welcomed me very well. I beg you to give me a chance because a nationalist party and Modi have gained world renown,” Jadhav said.

Jadhav, who submitted his resignation to Speaker of the Karnataka assembly on March 4, was speaking at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

“We have to write a new history in Kalburgi. We need your support. I beg the people to give me an opportunity,” he said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa also present on the dais.

The resignation of Jadhav, a two-time MLA from the Chincholi constituency, has brought the strength of the house to 223. The Congress-JD(S) coalition now has 116 members plus the Speaker. The opposition BJP has 104 members.

The Congress rebel is expected to contest against party stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge, the sitting MP.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 12:25 IST