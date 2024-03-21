Congress releases third list of Lok Sabha candidates, 56 names included

Congress on Wednesday announced its third list of Lok Sabha candidates which includes 56 names while one seat has been marked for alliance partner. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“The third list of names of Congress candidates on 57 Lok Sabha seats for the Lok Sabha elections, 2024 was released in the meeting of the 'Central Election Committee' held under the chairmanship of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge,” the grand old party said in a social media post.

Check full list of Congress Lok Sabha election candidates

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates