 Congress repeatedly insulted Nitish Kumar, INDIA bloc collapsing: JD(U) KC Tyagi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress repeatedly insulted Nitish Kumar, INDIA bloc collapsing: JD(U) KC Tyagi

Congress repeatedly insulted Nitish Kumar, INDIA bloc collapsing: JD(U) KC Tyagi

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2024 03:40 PM IST

KC Tyagi's statement comes amid strong indications that Nitish Kumar is planning to quit the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar and return to BJP's fold.

In a significant statement amid the political turmoil in Bihar, Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson KC Tyagi on Saturday accused the Congress of repeatedly "insulting" state chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson KC Tyagi.(PTI)
Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson KC Tyagi.(PTI)

Tyagi claimed that the INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse and added that Kumar could not see how the INDIA bloc parties could fight the "all-powerful" BJP. Follow LIVE updates of the political turmoil in Bihar.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," Tyagi was quoted as saying by PTI. “…Kumar never hankered after a position in the alliance but a section of the Congress leadership repeatedly insulted him.”

Tyagi said that the goal and intentions with which Kumar, the JD(U) president, succeeded in bringing non-Congress parties with the Congress have come unstuck. He also added that Kumar was "misunderstood".

Further criticising the INDIA alliance, Tyagi added that Kumar succeeded in bringing together several parties in Patna but the entire process became so limp that the INDIA bloc has had no joint meetings on leadership and agenda even as the Lok Sabha elections neared, according to PTI.

The statement from the senior JD(U) leaders comes amid strong indications that Kumar is planning to quit the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar and revert to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

If Kumar makes the switch, as rumoured, it will be the fourth such move in the past decade and the second this term.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge reacts to Bihar uncertainty as top JD-U leaders rush to Nitish Kumar's residence

Earlier, the signs of straining ties in the ruling alliance were apparent after deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav skipped the Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, where Kumar was present.

The two did not exchange a word in the parade held in Patna soon after. “Ask those who were not present why they skipped the function,” Kumar told reporters later. At the Raj Bhavan, the CM was seen chatting with the leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, and JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary was sitting on the chair allotted for the deputy CM.

The JD(U) has 45 members in the 243-member Bihar assembly while the NDA has 82. A party or a grouping needs 122 lawmakers to form the government. The RJD, Congress, and Left parties have 114 lawmakers. The RJD is the single-largest party with 79 lawmakers.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On