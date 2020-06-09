Congress request for DK Shivakumar’s swearing in rejected by Karnataka govt

india

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:12 IST

The Congress’ request to hold an event for the swearing-in ceremony for its new Karnataka president, DK Shivakumar, was rejected for the second time by the state government citing lockdown rules.

The rules, as stated by the ministry of home affairs, do not allow the assembly of people for political purposes. The Congress had sought permission to hold the event on June 14.

After the defeat of a number of Congress nominees in the bypolls to 15 seats in December last year, the then Karnataka Pradesh Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao had resigned taking moral responsibility.

On March 11, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had announced that DK Shivakumar, the party’s main troubleshooter in the state, will be the next state president. A grand swearing-in ceremony was also planned at the end of March, but with a nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 the event had to be postponed.

Since then, DK Shivakumar has written twice to the state government seeking permission to hold an event for him to formally take over the office, but his plea has been rejected on both occasions.

Only weddings with not more than 50 guests or funerals with not more than 20 people are allowed to take place.

A miffed Shivakumar claimed that it was vendetta politics by the BJP government. The KPCC also in a tweet said that the party had sought permission for June 14 to hold a ‘Prathijn Dina’ (oath day) across 7,800 locations in Karnataka with 10 lakh plus Congress Karyakartas attending it, observing safety precautions for Covid-19 and maintaining social distancing. “By denying permission again, the BJP government is indulging in vendetta politics,” it claimed.

The BJP refused to comment on the matter, with a spokesperson saying it is a government decision keeping the law of the land in mind and that the party had nothing to do with it.