Congress urges Thackeray to ban ‘Why I killed Gandhi’ movie, AICWA writes to PM Modi

Congress will request Maharashtra chief minister Uddav Thackeray to ban a movie titled ‘Why I killed Gandhi’, the party’s state unit chief Nana Patole said on Sunday. The movie has triggered huge controversy since it is based on the statement submitted by Mahatma Gandhi’s killer, Nathuram Godse, to the special court explaining his reason behind assassinating Gandhi.

Nana Patole said it is unacceptable if Mahatma Gandhi’s murderer is portrayed as a hero, reported news agency ANI. Highlighting India’s global image, Patole noted the country is known through Gandhi and his ideology of non-violence. He said the Congress party will oppose the movie’s release and will request the chief minister to impose a ban on it in Maharashtra.

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has, meanwhile, written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a complete ban on the movie saying the film glorifies “Nathuram Godse the traitor and killer of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.”

“Gandhiji is someone who is admired by entire INDIA and the world, Gandhiji's Ideology is a symbol of Love and Sacrifice for each and every Indian," the letter read.

"Nathuram Godse…doesn't deserve an inch of respect by anyone in this country, the actor who played the role of Nathuram Godse…is a sitting MP in Lok Sabha and is under the oath of Indian Constitution, if this movie releases the entire nation will be shocked and devastated by the display of the heinous crime which occurred on January 30, 1948," it further stated.

The movie 'Why I killed Gandhi' is set to release on Limelight OTT on January 30, Gandhi's death anniversary, which is observed as Martyrs Day.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Amol Kolhe, a leading Marathi actor who has played Godse in the movie, is facing criticism from a senior party colleague and also political opponents over the role. Kolhe, however, asserted he is a "firm believer" in Gandhian thoughts and maintained he took up the controversial role only to challenge himself as an artist. The actor-politician said he does not support the ideology of Godse.