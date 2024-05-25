‘Congress uses Himachal Pradesh as an ATM’, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Sukhu, accusing him of turning the state into an ATM of the Congress.



“The Himachal Pradesh chief minister has made the state the Congress party’s ATM. Whenever there is an election the Congress party uses the state’s people’s hard-earned money for contesting polls. Development cannot be done by the Congress but development is the BJP’s habit,” the minister said during his campaign in Himachal Pradesh, whose four seats will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1.



Continuing his attack on the Congress, Shah said,"Modi Ji has already won 310 seats and will cross the 400 mark in the sixth and seventh phases and will be the prime minister again. Therefore the responsibility of getting 400 seats lies on the people who are going to vote in the seventh phase. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi will remain stuck below 40 seats." Union home minister Amit Shah claimed that Congress uses the Himachal Pradesh citizens' hard-earned money for contesting polls(PTI)

Shah claimed that the entire blame for the Congress loss on June 4 will be pinned on party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “Now Kharge Ji is campaigning in Himachal Pradesh. But on the 4th of June, the entire blame of the Congress party losing the election will be shifted to Kharge Sahab and he will have to resign. Because no one can blame Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi,” he said.



He said that once the BJP registers victory in six assembly seats it will form a government in Himachal Pradesh.

Accusing the current Congress government in the state of corruption, Shah said,"Modi Ji has sent Rs. 3200 crore during the disaster but they spent the entire amount on corruption. The MLAs who have joined the BJP have also tendered resignation from the assembly. They will be elected again by the people as the BJP’s nominated candidates and once they are elected the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will fall like a house of cards. Modi Ji has developed the nation 100% but Himachal Pradesh by 150%,” he said.