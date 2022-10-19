Home / India News / Congress warns of ‘SayCM’ campaign against K’taka govt

Congress warns of ‘SayCM’ campaign against K’taka govt

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 12:29 AM IST

Bengaluru The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday warned the ruling BJP saying it will launch a ‘SayCM’ campaign after the ‘PayCM’ drive, over the failure to respond to the questions raised by it regarding the government’s functioning

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India

Bengaluru The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday warned the ruling BJP saying it will launch a ‘SayCM’ campaign after the ‘PayCM’ drive, over the failure to respond to the questions raised by it regarding the government’s functioning.

The party’s warning was over the BJP’s alleged silence on the 50 questions posed by it.

The Congress launched the ‘Nim Hatra, Idya Uttara’ drive asking the BJP government to answer 50 questions.

The drive has been launched for the BJP’s alleged failure to fulfill over 90% of the promises in the 2018 manifesto.

The BJP’s silence to the first 50 questions is proof that they’re guilty of the charges, the party said in a statement.

“Given how BJP reacted to “PayCM” campaign, they would launch a “SayCM” to force the BJP to answer for their failure in the last 3 years. The Congress intends to continue questioning the BJP till the 2023 assembly elections,” the statement read.

The Congress said it will question the outcome of the Paresh Mesta enquiry, quoting the CBI report as an example of how the BJP used polarisation and divisive tactics to divert public attention every time it is asked for accountability or came under public scrutiny.

Ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, Mesta was found dead in Honnavar in Dakshina Kannada district. His family charged that he was murdered on communal grounds.

The BJP too charged the then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah with doing nothing to protect Hindus.

However, recently the CBI said Mesta died accidentally.

The Congress recently launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign, which was a copy of electronic wallet PayTM. The party alleged that there was rampant corruption in Karnataka as the BJP ministers were charging 40 per cent commission on public works, a charge, which BJP has rejected outright.

Senior Congress functionaries including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, party state chief D K Shivakumar took part in the campaign and pasted PayCM posters in public places.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out