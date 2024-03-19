Congress Working Committee authorises Kharge to give final shape to manifesto

Congress’s highest decision-making body on Tuesday authorised the party president Mallikarjun Kharge to give “final shape” to the manifesto for the 2024 national polls. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting. (ANI)

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the manifesto will be released soon. He added how to take the party guarantees to the people was discussed at the last Congress Working Committee (CWC)’s meeting before the polls which lasted three and a half hours.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We will have a massive guarantee to take the guarantees to the people of this country,” he said. Venugopal said the Congress was confident of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party. “In a democracy, people are masters, not [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi. People will decide who will rule.”

Congress’s communications head Jairam Ramesh said the party is ready for the election. “Our manifesto will say what is our objective and agenda. Ours is a nyay [justice] agenda. This is nyay patra [justice manifesto], not ghoshna patra [poll manifesto],” said Ramesh.

He added Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the first to use the word guarantee in politics. “Now other parties are using guarantees. Remember this is a guarantee of an entire party, not an individual,” said Ramesh. “In the manifesto, an entire section will be on the federal agencies...steps to ensure the neutrality of these agencies,” he said.