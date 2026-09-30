Congress committee demands halting SIR, restoring 130 million deleted voters amid Election Commission row

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) demanded restoration of 130 million deleted voters in the electoral rolls and a halt to the special intensive revision (SIR). It also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation. The CWC meeting saw the Congress shift its strategy from attacking CEC Gyanesh Kumar alone to holding the Prime Minister responsible. (AICC/ Representational)

After a CWC meeting on Tuesday, general secretary KC Venugopal announced a massive agitation at state, district and booth levels, in coordination with INDIA-bloc allies, and said the party would reach out to all voters who have had their names struck off the list. The CWC meeting saw the Congress shift its strategy from attacking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar alone to holding the Prime Minister responsible for the “fraud exercise to destroy democracy of the country.”

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“This is not the game of Gyanesh Kumar. He is only a tool. Whenever dictators lose the confidence of common voters, they will try to find special ways to stay in power. This exercise (SIR) could not happen without the concurrence of Modi and Amit Shah. It was done under clear directions of Gyanesh Kumar’s masters. The PM should have intervened and stopped this. PM should resign as it was his moral responsibility to stop this exercise,” Venugopal said.

Rahul Gandhi compares SIR with freedom movement To be sure, HT’s analysis of SIR deletions by constituency has shown no correlation with the outcome; and some of the deletions have been caused by death and migration. But the exclusion of millions of voters from draft rolls — in Delhi, 33% of the UT’s 14.5 million voters were excluded— has resulted in public angst and anxiety.

Revelations by the Indian Express last week that two election commissioners disagreed with some of the decisions, and that the central database of electors wasn’t accessible to on-ground officers tasked with adding and deleting names have caused a stir. The Election Commission has since clarified that all decisions have been unanimous, based on the majority, and also modified the SIR process to reduce the inconvenience to voters.