Congress's big charge against Railways after Vinesh Phogat's entry: ‘They sent her…’

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday alleged that wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a show cause notice from the Indian Railways after she met party leader Rahul Gandhi on September 4 in New Delhi. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal felicitates wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she, along with Bajrang Punia, joins Congress at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, on Friday. (PTI)

Venugopal was addressing a press conference on wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joining the Congress party at the AICC headquarters in the capital.

Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia had tendered their resignations from their Indian Railway posts before joining the Congress on Friday.

“Vinesh Phogat got a show cause notice from Railway authorities. Her only 'crime' was to meet Rahul Gandhi,” Venugopal said while introducing the wrestlers.

He also urged the Railways not to do politics. “Don't do politics, complete formalities to relieve Vinesh Phogat,” he said.

Vinesh Phogat, andBajrang Punia join Congress

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday ahead of the Haryana assembly election.

The two ace wrestlers had met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders at his 10 Rajaji Marg earlier in the day. On September 4, they also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

After joining the Congress, Vinesh Phogat said that was very proud of joining a party which is ready to fight against the atrocities on women.

"I want to thank people of the country for supporting us in our wrestling journey. I want to thank the Congress party... when we were being dragged on the roads, all the parties except BJP were with us. They understood our pain, our tears. I am feeling very proud that I am joining such a party which is ready to fight against the atrocities being done against women. The party is ready to fight the battle from the roads to Parliament," Vinesh Phogat said.

Bajrang Punia said he will work hard to strengthen the Congress party and the nation. He also targeted the BJP, accusing it of supporting those who commit atrocities against women.

“...What BJP IT Cell is saying today that we just wanted to do politics...We had written to all women BJP MPs to stand with us but they still didn't come. We are paying to raise the voices of women but now we know that BJP stands with atrocities against women, and all other parties stand with us,” he said.

“We will work hard to strengthen the Congress party and the nation...The day Vinesh qualified for finals the country was happy but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT Cell was celebrating...”