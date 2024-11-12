‘Congress’s shahi parivar thinks it is born to rule India': PM Modi in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, saying it has always been the mentality of the ‘shahi parivar’ that it was born to rule India. PM Modi said that the MVA compromises Maharashtra's advancement. (HT Photo)

Modi, who is on a campaign trail in poll-bound Maharashtra and Jharkhand, also accused the grand old party of playing the politics of caste and class since the Independence.

“This is the reason that after Independence, the Congress never allowed Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis to progress,” PTI quoted Modi as saying in a rally at Chimur in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district.

PM Modi attacks Congress on 'Reservation' issue

"Congress has always shown discomfort when discussing reservations. Back in the 1980s, under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership, the party released an advertisement questioning the special rights afforded to Dalits, backward classes, and Adivasis,” Modi stated.

This outdated advertisement has resurfaced on social media, illustrating the party’s longstanding opposition to reservations, he pointed out.

“The Congress is playing a perilous game by attempting to sow divisions among you. If tribal communities fracture into castes, they will lose their identity and strength,” Modi warned.

“The Congress leader openly confessed this while overseas. This is precisely why I urge you not to fall victim to Congress's divisive tactics. Unity is our strength,” he emphasized.

“If we remain united, our safety is ensured,” Modi asserted. “But if unity falters, Congress will undermine your reservation rights,” he cautioned.

'MVA biggest player of corruption': PM Modi ahead of Maha polls

Targeting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, PM Modi labelled the opposition bloc as the "biggest player of corruption" and an obstacle to the state's progress.

Modi alleged that the MVA compromises Maharashtra's advancement. "The rapid development of Maharashtra is unattainable for the Aghadi," he proclaimed.

"They've practically earned a PhD in obstructing development, while the Congress holds a double PhD in this arena,” he quipped. “Aghadi signifies the foremost players in corruption," he added.

PM Modi's 'Article 370' pitch in Maharashtra

Regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, PM Modi asserted that it took seven decades to unify our nation under a singular Constitution. “Will you permit Congress and its allies to restore Article 370 in Kashmir?” he challenged.

“This region has suffered for years due to separatism and terrorism, stemming from Article 370's existence—a legacy of Congress. When we abolished it, we fully integrated Kashmir into India and its Constitution," Modi emphasised.

(With PTI inputs)