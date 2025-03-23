‘Conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray’: Anil Deshmukh on Disha Salian death

NCP-SCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday claimed that the Disha Salian case, which has recently resurfaced, is a conspiracy aimed at defaming Aditya Thackeray. Aditya Thackeray is facing serious allegations in the Disha Salian death case. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Speaking to ANI, Deshmukh said, "The Disha Salian case, which has been brought forward, is a conspiracy to defame Aditya Thackeray."

His remarks came after, Disha Salian's father Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into his daughter's death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, among others.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

Ram Kadam accused former CM of 'negligence'

BJP MLA from Ghatkopar West Ram Kadam accused former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government of "negligence" in the investigation of the actor's death.

"When the entire country was demanding that Sushant Singh Rajput's case be handed over to CBI, Uddhav Thackeray government deliberately showed negligence. When Bihar Police came to Mumbai for investigation, they too were stopped. What was the reason? To save the people of Uddhav Thackeray government, all evidence was erased," BJP's MLA Ram Kadam said in a self-made video.

BJP MLA Kadam held Uddhav Thackeray responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's family not receiving justice.

Also Read: Uddhav asked me not to name Aaditya in Disha case, claims Rane

"Had Uddhav Thackeray handed over the case to CBI at the right time, Sushant's family would have definitely received justice. If they are not getting justice today, Uddhav Thackeray government is responsible for it," he said.

CBI submitted closure report on death of Sushant Singh Rajput

CBI on Saturday submitted a closure report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, sources said.

According to sources, the closure has been filed in a Mumbai Court nearly five years after Sushant Singh's death.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray's ‘evidence’ reaction to Disha Salian death allegation against son Aditya Thackeray

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.