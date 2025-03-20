Uddhav Thackeray's ‘evidence’ reaction to Disha Salian death allegation against son Aditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday rubbished allegations of his son Aditya Thackeray's involvement in the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian in 2020 and said his family had no connection with the case. He said those who accuse his family of being involved in her death must come forward with evidence. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray interacts with media in Mumbai.(ANI )

Uddhav Thackeray was reacting to the plea of advocate Nilesh Ojha – who represents Disha's father Satish Salian – claiming Aaditya Thackeray was a suspect in the case and that corrupt police officials had attempted to cover it up.

Aditya Thackeray, a former minister, dismissed the allegations as an attempt to malign his image.

Uddhav Thackeray, who was the CM of Maharashtra at the time of Disha Salian's death in 2020, said making false allegations could backfire.

“If they have evidence then they must produce it in court as this matter is going on in the court. 6 to 7 generations of my family have worked for the people and we have no connection with this issue. If you are making false allegations against someone, then it can boomerang on you too. What happened to the investigation of other cases like the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. His daughter is demanding justice,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Disha Salian death

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020. She had fallen off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad.

In 2023, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's death. The Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in the matter.