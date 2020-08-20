‘Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra govt’: Shiv Sena after SC hands Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:00 IST

A day after the Supreme Court handed over the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece said that this was a conspiracy to malign the Mumbai Police and the state government.

An editorial in Saamana took a dim view of the interference of the Bihar police and said that the manner in which the CBI was brought into the case was an attack on the federal structure of India.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput’s suicide, to the CBI. Rajput, 34, was dead at his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Subsequently, Mumbai Police, however, did not register an FIR in the case and was investigating the matter as an ‘accidental death’.

It expressed surprise over the apex court’s order even when it found no wrongdoing in the Mumbai Police’s investigation. “While handing over the probe to the CBI, the apex court said, “records of the case produced before this court do not prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police”. Then it is surprising that the reins of the case were given to the CBI,” the Saamana editorial remarked.

The Mumbai Police’s probe in the case was in the final stages when it was stopped and handed over to the CBI on the recommendation of the Bihar government, the editorial said. “Getting the CBI to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case in this manner is an attack on the federal structure given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar... Today, the Indian Constitution will be shedding tears if it is observed that quarantining a Bihar Police official in Mumbai gives rise to suspicion due to which the case is handed over,” it added.

It furthered that it is an “illusion” that only the Bihar Police or the CBI can unearth the truth in the case. “Several criminal cases in Bihar were investigated by the CBI. How many real culprits did the CBI arrest so far? Sushant’s case was politicised only to malign the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government,” it added.