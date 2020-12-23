e-paper
Consuming farm liqour 'taadi' can prevent from catching Covid-19: BSP's UP unit chief

Consuming farm liqour ‘taadi’ can prevent from catching Covid-19: BSP’s UP unit chief

Bheem Rajbhar claimed that ‘taadi’ has immunity power and a drop of it is purer than the water of the Ganga river.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 07:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Ballia
Bahujan Samaj Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Bheem Rajbhar said in the Rajbhar community, the upbringing of children is done by making them drink ‘taadi’,” citing no medical evidence.
Bahujan Samaj Party's Uttar Pradesh unit president Bheem Rajbhar said in the Rajbhar community, the upbringing of children is done by making them drink 'taadi'," citing no medical evidence.
         

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Bheem Rajbhar has claimed that if people consume large quantities of farm liquor ‘taadi’, they will not catch Covid-19. He also claimed that ‘taadi’ has immunity power and a drop of it is purer than the water of the Ganga river.

Addressing a party programme in Rasra area of the district on Monday, Rajbhar said, “If people consume ‘taadi’ in huge quantities, then they will not get infected by Covid-19. In the Rajbhar community, the upbringing of children is done by making them drink ‘taadi’,” he said, citing no medical evidence.

Hitting out at former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, he said, “Some people are trying to realise their vested interests by misleading people of the Rajbhar community. One should stay alert of these people. People of the community have got respect in the BSP.”

Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘severe’
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
US loses one life every 33 seconds to Covid-19 in deadliest week so far
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
Amid rumblings in Congress, dissenters stress on need for hands-on chief
