‘Continues to inspire the world…’: Joe Biden's message to India on 75th Independence Day

US president Joe Biden issued a statement, congratulating India on its 75th Independence Day, stating that the country achieved its freedom, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence. The statement, issued on Saturday on the eve of the Independence Day, further stated that this foundational commitment to respect the will of the people continues to inspire the world, and is the “basis of the special bond between our two nations.”

“Over the years, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership,” the statement read.

President Biden further mentioned that the United States and India have come together in new ways while tackling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “This includes working in Quad in partnership with Japan and Australia to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines and strengthen our last-mile coordination to reach the people throughout the Indo-Pacific,” the statement noted, adding that the partnership between the US and India is “more important than ever in this moment of great challenges and opportunities.”

The US president further called upon both the countries to show the world that these two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere. “the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow. I wish all those celebrating in India, in the US, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day,” the statement concluded quoting president Biden as saying.