Contractor’s association protest in Bengaluru demanding payment of dues

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) on Wednesday held a protest in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park demanding payment of dues for the construction work carried out for the government.

The protest comes after the association on Monday released an audio recording of BJP MLA GH Thippareddy allegedly demanding a bribe from the association’s vice-president R Manjunath. Manjunath alleged that he paid Thippareddy 25% of the bribe amount he had demanded to carry out construction works.

KSCA president D Kempanna said around ₹25,000 crore has been pending as dues over the last three years. “The government has assured to clear the dues as much as possible by March 31,” Kempanna said, adding that contractors would stop work if the assurance was not fulfilled.

The association, which has been attacking the government over the demands for bribes, has sought a judicial inquiry into the charges of 40% commissions (for releasing payment for work done) in state government contracts, and the payment of pending bills totalling ₹25,000 crore.

The protest also comes two weeks after a 50-year-old contractor in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, about 70 km from Bengaluru, died by suicide, reviving allegations of corruption against the Basavaraj Bommai-led government ahead of assembly elections next year.

“When we made allegations, it was dismissed saying that we did not have any documents. However, to prove that we did have evidence, we released one sample (audiotape of the MLA),” Kempanna said referring to the audio clip released Monday.

In the audio clip of the purported conversation between the contractor and legislator, Manjunath can be heard saying, “How can you say no to bill [the contract works]? That is wrong. I will give you [the remaining bribe amount]... ₹5 to 6 crore are pending. How do I make a living?”

Thippareddy is then heard asking for a chance to speak, to which Manjunath responds, “You shouldn’t do this.” Thippareddy is then heard saying, “I will speak to other contractors but…what you do is…you don’t respond.”

Kempanna said all cases of demands for the commission were similar. “We have provided all documents about 40% corruption to our lawyer. He will submit it to the court,” he said.

Kempanna was sued for defamation by horticulture minister Muniratna after he made corruption allegations against the minister.

At a press conference on Monday, Manjunath claimed that the association has audio clips and WhatsApp messages to show that 13-14 MLAs and three to four ministers in the BJP government were involved in corruption. He alleged that Chitradurga BJP legislator GH Thippareddy demanded a bribe from him and released an audio clip of the conversation.

Manjunath said: “We have documents regarding corruption against 13-14 MLAs and 3-4 ministers. Contractors have all evidence but are scared to come out. We have come forward to disclose the evidence after discussing with all our family members and with the support of the association.”

Contractors are often accused of cheating and siphoning government money. “But, how can we do quality work after paying 40% of the project amount as commission?” he asked.

Reacting to the association’s allegation, former chief minister and leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah, said: “Everyone knows about the 40% commission government.”

Bommai denied having knowledge about the audio clip. “I don’t know anything about the audio clip. I will react after seeing it,” he said.

In April last year, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa resigned as minister following allegations of his involvement in the suicide of a Belagavi-based civil contractor. The contractor accused the BJP leader of demanding 40% commission. Eshwarappa has consistently denied his involvement.

A police investigation later gave a clean chit to Eshwarappa but the contractor’s family moved a special court in Bengaluru against the closure report. Eshwarappa has contended that he was given a “clean chit” and sought his reinduction into the cabinet.

After the association threatened to go on a strike, CM Bommai called for a meeting and assured them that steps will be taken to address their demands.