‘Conventional, nuclear’: Pakistani diplomat says nation to unleash 'full spectrum of power' if attacked

Pakistan's ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, said in an interview that his country will use its “full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear”, if attacked by India over the Pahalgam terror attack. Muhammad Khalid Jamali (R) called for ‘de-escalation’ of tensions between the two countries citing the mutual threat posed by nuclear weapons.(@MuhammadKJamali/X)

Twenty-six people, mostly civilians, died in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. India has vowed to hunt down those who planned and executed the dastardly attack.

"There are some other leaked documents whereby it has been decided to strike certain areas of Pakistan. So that makes us feel that this is going to happen and it’s imminent. We in Pakistan will use the full spectrum of power, both conventional and nuclear,” Jamali told Russia's state media RT.

India has taken several punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

The ambassador also reiterated Islamabad's assertion that any threat to disrupt water flow in the Indus River will be treated as an act of war. “Any attempt to usurp the water of the lower riparian, or to stop it, or to divert it would be an act of war against Pakistan and would be responded to with full force of power, including the full spectrum of power,” the envoy said.

Urges ‘de-escalation’

Jamali called for ‘de-escalation’ of tensions between the two countries, citing the mutual threat posed by nuclear weapons.

He also called for countries like China and Russia to participate in the “neutral and credible” investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pak defence minister's threat

Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Asif, said on Friday that his country would strike if New Delhi built any structure on the Indus River and violated the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Pakistani defence minister said, “Certainly, if they attempt to build any structure, we will strike it. Aggression is not just about firing cannons or bullets; it has many faces. One of those faces is (blocking or diverting water), which could lead to deaths due to hunger and thirst.”

Asif had said earlier that India's retaliatory measures could lead to an “all-out war” between the two countries and claimed that his country is “prepared for any eventuality.”