Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Conversion to Islam 'bona fide' if done by 'free will, with sound mind': Allahabad high court

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2025 04:48 AM IST

The court made the remark while dismissing a petition by Taufik Ahmad, who had sought quashing of rape and unlawful conversion proceedings.

The Allahabad high court has observed that the conversion of a person to Islam can be deemed bona fide if he/she is an adult, is of sound mind and has embraced the religion because of his/her belief in the oneness of God. The court also said a person's faith in the prophetic character of Mohammed is also a prerequisite for conversion.

The court also dismissed the petitioner's contention that the two sides reached a compromise in the 2021 rape case.(Representational)
The court also dismissed the petitioner's contention that the two sides reached a compromise in the 2021 rape case.(Representational)

The court made the remark while dismissing a petition by Taufik Ahmad, who had sought quashing of proceedings against him on charges of rape and unlawful religious conversion of a Hindu girl to Islam through misrepresentation under the UP anti-conversion law, reported PTI.

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan said in an order dated March 27: "A conversion of religion by an individual to Islam can be said to be bona fide if he/she is major and of sound mind and embraces Islam by his/her own free will and because of his/her faith and belief in the oneness of God (Allah) and prophetic character of Mohammed".

Also read: SC sets aside Allahabad HC order on conversion

Compromise on rape not acceptable: Court

The court also dismissed the petitioner's contention that the two sides reached a compromise in the 2021 case. The bench said any compromise in the case of rape isn't acceptable to the court.

"Any compromise or settlement concerning the offence of rape, against the honour of a woman, which shakes the very core of her life and tantamount to a serious blow to her supreme honour, offending both, her esteem and dignity, is not acceptable to this court," the order said.

The court said that the object of the UP anti-conversion law was to provide for the prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

It said any religious conversion is considered bona fide when there is a "change of heart" and "honest conviction" in the tenets of a new faith "in lieu of the tenets of the original religion".

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Conversion to Islam 'bona fide' if done by 'free will, with sound mind': Allahabad high court
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On