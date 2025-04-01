Conversion to Islam 'bona fide' if done by 'free will, with sound mind': Allahabad high court

The Allahabad high court has observed that the conversion of a person to Islam can be deemed bona fide if he/she is an adult, is of sound mind and has embraced the religion because of his/her belief in the oneness of God. The court also said a person's faith in the prophetic character of Mohammed is also a prerequisite for conversion. The court also dismissed the petitioner's contention that the two sides reached a compromise in the 2021 rape case.(Representational)

The court made the remark while dismissing a petition by Taufik Ahmad, who had sought quashing of proceedings against him on charges of rape and unlawful religious conversion of a Hindu girl to Islam through misrepresentation under the UP anti-conversion law, reported PTI.

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan said in an order dated March 27: "A conversion of religion by an individual to Islam can be said to be bona fide if he/she is major and of sound mind and embraces Islam by his/her own free will and because of his/her faith and belief in the oneness of God (Allah) and prophetic character of Mohammed".

Compromise on rape not acceptable: Court

The court also dismissed the petitioner's contention that the two sides reached a compromise in the 2021 case. The bench said any compromise in the case of rape isn't acceptable to the court.

"Any compromise or settlement concerning the offence of rape, against the honour of a woman, which shakes the very core of her life and tantamount to a serious blow to her supreme honour, offending both, her esteem and dignity, is not acceptable to this court," the order said.

The court said that the object of the UP anti-conversion law was to provide for the prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

It said any religious conversion is considered bona fide when there is a "change of heart" and "honest conviction" in the tenets of a new faith "in lieu of the tenets of the original religion".

With inputs from PTI