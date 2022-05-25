Cop killed, 9-yr-old daughter injured in Valley terror attack

Srinagar: An off duty police constable was killed and his nine-year-old daughter was injured after terrorists fired at them in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

Hours after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in a statement on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.

Providing details, police said constable Saifullah Qadri and his daughter were walking outside their house at Anchar Soura at around 5 pm when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them. While Qadri died on spot, the girl sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital.

Qadri is the seventh police personnel to have been killed by terrorists this year.

“The terrorists involved in killing of the cop will be identified and neutralised soon,” Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said.

“The terrorists attacked and injured the cop’s daughter. She is now stable and undergoing treatment,” he added.

Soon after the terror attack, security forces launced a search and cordon operation and also registered a case against the terrorists, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and political leaders condemned the cop’s killing.

“I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman SgCt Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered,” LG Sinha tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack. “The cowardly attackers not only killed Const Qadri but also injured his 7 year old daughter, who I understand is out of danger… A special prayer for the injured daughter for a quick & complete recovery,” he posted on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has said such targeted attacks are part of a nefarious design but the forces behind such attacks shall never succeed. “The government must check such attacks and ensure the safety and security of innocent citizens in Kashmir,” he said.

Qadri’s death marked the seventh sixth killing of a police officer by terrorists in Kashmir this year and the third in the city this month. On May 13, special police officer Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

On May 7, constable Ghulam Hassan Dar was gunned down by terrorists when he was on his way to the police control room in Srinagar, where he was posted as a driver.

Police inspector Sheikh Firdous was shot at by terrorists in Batamaloo, Srinagar, in February.

Three civilians were injured on Tuesday as terrorists lobbed grenades at a naka party of police and CRPF in Yaripora area of Kulgam district.

“Three civilians were injured as terrorists lobbed grenades at a naka party of police and CRPF,” police said.