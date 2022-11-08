Cop probing Kerala RSS leader's killing gets threat call: ‘Keep a casket ready’

An investigating officer - probing the alleged murder case of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader SK Sreenivasan - has said that he received a threat call Saturday night from an unknown person who told him to “keep a casket ready”. The Kerala Police had set up a special investigating team (SIT) to look into the death of the RSS leader who was stabbed in his shop – in an apparent retaliatory attack – in April this year.

Probe officer M Anil Kumar, who received the call, reported the incident based on which a complaint was lodged at the Palakkad-Town South police station, according to news agency ANI. More information regarding the caller is yet to surface.

Two political murders

In April, two back-to-back political murders of M Subair, a leader of the PFI-ally Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and RSS leader Sreenivasan, cast a grim shadow over Palakkad district of Kerala. Subair was stabbed to death on April 15 and Sreenivasan was murdered the next day - in an alleged counter-attack by Popular Front of India (PFI) activists.

An SIT was formed subsequently and several SDPI/PFI activists were arrested in the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also conducted raids in multiple locations around the state. Incriminating material including devices and documents was recovered during the searches.

A total of 34 PFI workers have been arrested in the case so far, ANI reported.