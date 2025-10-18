Cop stabbed to death by thief while being shifted to police station in Nizamabad

A 42-year-old police constable was stabbed to death by a 24-year-old accused in a theft case while being taken to the police station in Telangana’s Nizamabad town on Friday evening, police said. Officials have urged citizens to share information, if any, regarding the accused (Representational image)

According to Nizamabad town inspector of police G Srinivas Raju, the deceased constable, identified as E Pramod, working at central crime station (CCS) in Nizamabad went to Hashmi Colony along with his nephew, to apprehend Sheikh Riyaz (24), who was accused of stealing a two-wheeler.

The constable made Riyaz sit in the middle of the pillion on his motorcycle while his nephew sat behind him. “While they were nearing Vinayaknagar, Riyaz allegedly attacked the constable with a knife, stabbing him in the chest,” the inspector said.

Pramod’s nephew attempted to intervene but Riyaz attacked him, too, causing injuries on his hands. Meanwhile, two unidentified men arrived on a two-wheeler and tried to help Riyaz escape.

“Meanwhile, CCS sub-inspector S Vitthal, who was following them, rushed towards them, but Riyaz along with the unidentified men, escaped. The SI shifted the injured to Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH), but doctors declared Pramod brought dead. His nephew’s condition is stated to be stable,” Raju said.

Pramod is survived by his wife and three children. Officials have urged citizens to share information, if any, regarding the accused, as security has been tightened across the district to nab Riyaz and his two accomplices.

Taking serious note of the incident, Telangana director general of police B Shivadhar Reddy on Saturday directed Nizamabad Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya to constitute teams to trace and arrest the accused.

A statement from the DGP office said Reddy also asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone–I, S Chandrashekhar Reddy, to visit Nizamabad and closely monitor the situation.

The DGP expressed deep sorrow over the brutal murder of a “sincere and duty-minded constable.” He has also directed officials to extend all possible assistance and support to the bereaved family members of the slain constable.

“The investigation is being pursued with top priority, and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the statement said.