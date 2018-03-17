Cop turns thief: Lokayukta for action against Mewat SP for stealing electricity

The Haryana lokayukta has recommended departmental action against Mewat superintendent of police Nazneen Bhasin — an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer — for stealing power to run her office for 28 months when she was posted as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in Gurgaon.

Gurgaon-based activist Harinder Dhingra had alleged that the Gurgaon DCP (east) office indulged in power theft from April 2012 to August 2014, when finally Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam snapped the connection owing to Rs 3.9 lakh dues.

During the hearing, the DCP office had denied power theft charge, maintaining it had used temporary battery-based sources to generate electricity for the 28-month period.

However, the lokayukta had asked them to explain these unrevealed sources. It also asked them to explain the source used to recharge the batteries, as the DCP’s office used approximately 11.5 KW load for running four air conditioners, seven coolers, 18 fans and 22 tubelights.

In the latest order, the anti-corruption ombudsman said the office failed to explain the temporary sources used to generate electricity. “So it can be presumed that DCP (east) officer consumed unauthorised electricity,” the lokayukta said. “The then DCP (east) allowed illegal consumption of electricity directly from the pole for her office. As such Ms Nazneen Bhasin, the then DCP (east) is responsible for this illegal consumption and abused her position as public servant. As such departmental action is required to be taken against her.”