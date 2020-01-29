e-paper
Home / India News / Cops called as 500 queue up for Rs 10 Shiv bhojan thali in Pune

Cops called as 500 queue up for Rs 10 Shiv bhojan thali in Pune

The scheme for the poor was launched on January 26 on a pilot basis by the Shiv Sena-led state government.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Maharashtra government rolled out 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme to provide meals for Rs 10 in the state. State Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the scheme at a Thane-based centre. (ANI photo)
Maharashtra government rolled out ‘Shiv Bhojan’ scheme to provide meals for Rs 10 in the state. State Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the scheme at a Thane-based centre. (ANI photo)
         

Huge demand for the highly subsidised ‘Shiv Bhojan’ thali and resulting chaos forced the owner of a distribution centre here in Maharashtra to take the help of police to manage the crowd.

The owner said he had to call the police to control the situation, as at least 500 people have been turning up everyday to purchase the Rs 10-lunch plate during the designated two-hour timing between 12 noon and 2 pm.

The scheme for the poor was launched on January 26 on a pilot basis by the Shiv Sena-led state government.

The thali consists of two chapatis, one vegetable bowl, rice, and dal.

“Around 500 people have been turning up at my centre located on the premises of the APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) for the last two days, which is causing chaos,” he said.

At least three police personnel were seen at the centre on Wednesday noon disciplining the people waiting in the queue.

Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques: Muslim board to SC
'To silence a critic': Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines' ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
