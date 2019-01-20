Cops hunt for Gurugram dancer’s killer

The police Saturday constituted four teams to trace the bouncer who had allegedly shot dead a 25-year-old woman on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Friday hours before a court hearing in a rape case that she had filed against him, said police.

The suspect has been on the run since the murder, which was allegedly witnessed by the woman’s friend who lived in the same house. Police said that the suspect did not use a mobile phone, making it difficult for the police to trace him using his call records.

The police are yet to identify the weapon used in the crime. “We have deployed four teams at seven different locations to keep a close watch on his family, friends and relatives. We are also monitoring the call record of his wife and two brothers to check if the accused has tried to contact them,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The suspect and the victim have a nine-month-old son, said police, adding that man was staying with the woman in the city for the last four days. The suspect worked as a bouncer at a bar in a mall at Gurugram’s MG Road and the woman was a dancer at a Delhi club.

“He wanted to go back to his wife and two children, who lived in a Faridabad village, but the woman was asking him to get a divorce and marry her,” Singh said.

The woman had filed a case of rape against him in November 2017 after which he was arrested. He was released on bail from Bhondsi Jail in April last year.

The police said the suspect was putting pressure on the woman to withdraw the case, but that her family members were not ready.

Her mother and sister had come to her house on Thursday to appear before the court with her to record her statement. The accused man feared that it might go against him, leading to his conviction, the police said.

After taking her out in a car with her roommate and another man late on Thursday night, the accused man allegedly pumped five bullets into her at Khushboo Chowk on Gurugram-Faridabad Road around 6.15 am on Friday.

The victim’s roommate, an 18-year-old who is also a dancer, managed to escape and informed the police around 6.20am. The other man, who accompanied them, is suspected to be also a bouncer who is also involved in real estate business.

“The roommate, who witnessed the murder, said she ran towards the jungle on the other side of the road. The accused did not harm her as his motive was only to take revenge from her person who had him booked for rape,” said Singh.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 16:41 IST