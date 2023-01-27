Home / India News / 'Cops planned a stampede…’: Adhir Chowdhury on Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Earlier the Congress had written to Union home minister Amit Shah alleging multiple breaches in the security of Gandhi during Yatra’s Delhi leg.

By Kanishka Singharia

After Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was paused in Kashmir Valley due to what was said to be breach, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury yet again brought up the matter of controversy over apparent lapse during the Delhi leg of the march. The Delhi Police, he alleged, had “pre-planned a stampede” like situation in the national capital, despite what he called "frequent requests for enhanced security" for Gandhi. “I was with Rahul Gandhi when he was walking in Delhi. Security breach happened here too. The Delhi Police planned a stampede. We repeatedly requested them (Police) to provide Rahul Gandhi with better security," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chowdhury further launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying security in both the Union Territories (Delhi and J&K) is provided by their respective Lieutenant Governors (LG). "So, it's very easy to comprehend whose statements LGs at both locations follow," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, however, shot back at the claims of the breach on Friday as it said that there was no security lapse during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K, underlining that “foolproof security” was provided to the former Congress president.

Earlier the Congress had written to Union home minister Amit Shah alleging multiple breaches in the security of Gandhi during Yatra’s Delhi leg. Responding to the letter, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which provides Z-plus category security cover to Gandhi, had said full arrangements for security were made for the Congress leader. “However, on several occasions, violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time,” an official was quoted as saying in an earlier HT report.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

