Home / India News / Coronavirus: 9 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, total count jumps to 129

Coronavirus: 9 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, total count jumps to 129

Jaipur has the highest number of positive cases at 41 followed by Bhilwara at 26 and Jodhpur at 9.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
One case of coronavirus was reported from Jodhpur and one case of a Tablighi Jamaat member was reported from Jhunjhunu.
One case of coronavirus was reported from Jodhpur and one case of a Tablighi Jamaat member was reported from Jhunjhunu.(REUTERS)
         

Nine more Covid-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan on Thursday, seven of them from Ramganj area of Jaipur which has emerged as the new coronavirus hotspot.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health department, said nine more positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number to 129.

“All 7 positive patients are ‘close contact’ of the person who was the first person to test positive in Ramganj. He has transmitted the disease to 17 of his close contacts till now,” Singh said.

One case was reported from Jodhpur and one case of a Tablighi Jamaat member was reported from Jhunjhunu.

Jaipur has the highest number of positive cases at 41 followed by Bhilwara at 26 and Jodhpur at 9.

The total samples received in the state are 6,557 of which 111 are positive. 18 of the evacuees from Iran, who are housed in the Army Wellness Centre in Jodhpur, have tested positive. The cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 129.

The total number of negative samples is 6,279 while 167 are under process, said Singh.

On Wednesday, 13 cases were reported from Ramganj, all are contacts of the first person who tested positive in Ramganj on March 26.

The 45-year-old man from Ramganj, who returned from Oman via Dubai on March 13, has become a super-spreader, transmitting the virus to at least 20 family members and sparking fears of community transmission.

india news