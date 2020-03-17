e-paper
Coronavirus: Dear Muslims, there is nothing called 'Halal hand sanitizer'

Coronavirus: Dear Muslims, there is nothing called ‘Halal hand sanitizer’

Since face masks and hand sanitizers are highly recommended as preventive measures against the spread of novel Coronavirus, Muslims are looking for something that is permissible in Islam. However, let’s inspect what Islam says about the use of alcohol.

opinion Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:40 IST
Md Hussain Rahmani
Md Hussain Rahmani
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In Islam, alcohol consumption is prohibited, not its use as medicine. So any hand sanitizer that provides protection against viruses, germs should be welcomed.
In Islam, alcohol consumption is prohibited, not its use as medicine. So any hand sanitizer that provides protection against viruses, germs should be welcomed.
         

For Muslims, Haram means prohibited and Halal stands for permissible. For instance, pork, alcohol consumption are Haram and hence considered forbidden for a practising Muslim. Now, it has emerged that even preventive measure for Coronavirus menace is not free of religious segregation.

The search for non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers has led to the sale of some so-called Halal alternatives in Malaysia. Locals are selling ‘Halal hand sanitizers’. Since face masks and hand sanitizers are highly recommended as preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, Muslims are looking for something that is permissible in Islam. However, let’s inspect what Islam says about the use of alcohol.

 

 

Facts vs Myth

In Islam, alcohol consumption is prohibited, not its use as medicine. So any hand sanitizer that provides protection against viruses and germs should be welcomed.

Prophet Mohammaed (PBUH) once said, “Cleanliness is half the faith (Emaan).” Hadith reference : Sahih Muslim.

Fundamentally, the alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a good deterrent against potent coronavirus, so it is definitely not Haram or prohibited. Essentially, alcohol destroys the protein envelope that surrounds coronavirus. Destruction of protein envelope effectively kills the virus. But there must be at least 60% of alcohol content in hand sanitizers. Hence, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is a necessity, not a luxury.

Also, these are industrial alcohol, not meant to be consumed as beverages, so its usage as medicine is totally permitted.

In our daily life, we, the Muslims, even consume alcohol as medicine in a fixed quantity required for treatment of ailments. For instance, almost all Homeopathy formulations have some amount of alcohol and same is the case in some other biochemic formulations.

Using the so-called Halal hand sanitizer can be detrimental to you and your family.

In a perilous time like this, please do not get swayed by myth, make good use of alcohol-based sanitizers to save yourself and humanity from devastation.

(The views expressed are personal)

