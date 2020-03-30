e-paper
Home / India News / Coronavirus: Delhi government plans to lodge doctors at Hotel Lalit during quarantine

Coronavirus: Delhi government plans to lodge doctors at Hotel Lalit during quarantine

Delhi administration has come with a 14-day shift, 14-day quarantine plan for health workers and medical professionals who are on coronavirus duty in hospitals.

india Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:12 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doctors working at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on coronavirus duty will be lodged at Hotel Lalit.
Doctors working at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on coronavirus duty will be lodged at Hotel Lalit.
         

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday announced that doctors working at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on coronavirus duty will be lodged at Hotel Lalit.

The administration has come with a 14-day shift, 14-day quarantine plan for health workers and medical professionals who are on coronavirus duty in hospitals. The plan will keep the spread of coronavirus in check.

“Doctors are on the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus. All doctors serving in Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit,” Office of the Chief Minister of Delhi tweeted out.  

In a bid to fight the coronavirus crisis in the national capital, the Delhi government has taken a slew of measures.

The administration is ensuring free food to nearly 4 lakh people daily and is providing free ration to 72 lakh people in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

More than 800 centres for food and over 1,000 shops for ration have been made operational. 234 night shelters across Delhi are open to accommodate needy and those hit by the lockdown. The administration is also working toward converting schools into shelters to accommodate migrant workers and daily wage labourers.

Kejriwal on Sunday urged migrant workers not to leave the city because it would defeat the purpose of the 21-day national lockdown, while urging property owners not to force tenants to pay monthly rent, and urging factory owners and contractors to ensure the workers got food to eat despite work being stalled.

“I request the landlords — do not collect the rent, and postpone it if your tenants are poor and are unable to pay the rent. If your tenant fails to give the rent later, my government will compensate for it. But don’t harass them,” Kejriwal said at a digital press conference on Sunday.

