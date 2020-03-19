Coronavirus in India: 22-yr-old Gurugram woman returns from London, tests positive

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:02 IST

A 22-year-old woman, a resident of Palam Vihar, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total count of Covid-19 infected patients to four in Haryana. The other three cases were also reported from Gurugram this week.

The patient had travelled to London and was admitted to the isolation ward of a private hospital in the city.

“A fourth case has been confirmed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The patient is currently undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.

The patient is a student of international marketing and returned from London on March 14. She complained of sore throat, cough, and fever, and approached the rapid response team constituted by the district health department on March 16. Her sample was taken in Civil Hospital, sector 10.

The rapid response team has collected samples of three family members for testing. Also, a single sample from a nearby household falling within the vicinity of the infected patient’s house was also collected. “A sample from one of the houses has been taken to check community transmission,” said Punia. The team has conducted surveillance in 68 nearby houses.

On Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and his wife, residents of Sector 50, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The male patient had travelled to London is currently admitted in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi while the wife is under home quarantine for she is asymptomatic.

Health officials say she will soon be shifted to the hospital to prevent transmission. Eight samples from the family have been collected by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory. Test results are awaited, according to health officials.

The state’s first coronavirus case was reported from Gurugram on Monday after a 26-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 9, was admitted to a private hospital in the city. She had a travel history from Malaysia and Indonesia.